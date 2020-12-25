Citadel (CTL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $26,996.85 and approximately $42.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

