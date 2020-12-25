Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $157.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. 140166 upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $11,891,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,518,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,087,542.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 682,670 shares of company stock valued at $89,661,921. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

