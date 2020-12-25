Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OZON. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Ozon alerts:

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. Ozon has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.