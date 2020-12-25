CL King Increases ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $48.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price hoisted by CL King from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,884.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 180.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

