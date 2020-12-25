Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Sunday, October 18th.

Get Clariant alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

Clariant Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLZNF)

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.