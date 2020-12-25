Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.25 and last traded at $81.90. 4,763,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 4,786,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.89 and a beta of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $4,072,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,314,824 shares of company stock valued at $85,478,358. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

