Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,772 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 916,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after buying an additional 233,812 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,701,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after buying an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 285,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

