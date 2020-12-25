CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,663.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $14,663.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

