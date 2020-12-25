Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE:CFX opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.80, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brady Shirley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,841 shares of company stock valued at $289,028. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,736,000 after buying an additional 2,082,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 133.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,826 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 2,218.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 914,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 66.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 855,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.