Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $693,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Commercial Metals by 28.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

