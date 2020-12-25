Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.29

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $9.25. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 31,499 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $74.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 27.7% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

