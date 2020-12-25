Comparing AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) & Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Incyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 2,304.72 -$4.18 million N/A N/A Incyte $2.16 billion 8.86 $446.91 million $2.23 39.18

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -50.69% -49.20% Incyte -13.62% -13.66% -9.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AIkido Pharma and Incyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Incyte 0 10 13 0 2.57

Incyte has a consensus price target of $102.95, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Incyte beats AIkido Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. It has a scientific research agreement with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to use machine learning to find genetic markers in people that indicate an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia and refractory myelofibrosis. In addition, the company engages in the development of itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naÃ¯ve chronic GVHD; and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, and Tumor agnostic. Further, it is involved in developing Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. Additionally, the company develops INCMGA0012 that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trials non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Merus N.V.; MorphoSys AG; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Innovent Biologics, Inc.; and Zai Lab Limited, as well as a clinical collaboration with MorphoSys AG and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

