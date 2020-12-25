Comparing ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marvell Technology Group pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ASE Technology pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ASE Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marvell Technology Group and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 0 5 22 0 2.81 ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91% ASE Technology 5.39% 11.06% 4.20%

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 11.71 $1.58 billion $0.32 147.03 ASE Technology $13.56 billion 0.92 $570.40 million $0.25 22.96

Marvell Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASE Technology. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats ASE Technology on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer level packaging; SESUB; and substrate interposer packages. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, warehousing management, logistics, and after sales services; manufactures computer assistance systems and related peripherals, electronic components, communication peripherals, telecommunications equipment, motherboards, and car components; imports and exports various products and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.