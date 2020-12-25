Comparing Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 41,855.84 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -11.69 EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -1,985.32% -48.27% -42.56% EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies and EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 8 0 2.89 EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $43.88, indicating a potential upside of 40.04%. Given Intra-Cellular Therapies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intra-Cellular Therapies is more favorable than EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 6.12, indicating that its share price is 512% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases. It is also developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for Parkinson's disease; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. In addition, it is developing BOW080, a biosimilar version of Soliris for the treatment of ultra-rare blood disorders, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and BOW100, a biosimilar version of SIMPONI for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, ulcerative colitis, and psoriatic arthritis. The company has a license agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; license and collaboration agreement with Livzon Mabpharm Inc.; and collaboration agreement with Polpharma S.A. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. On July 25, 2016, Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

