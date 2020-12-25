Comparing Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International -0.11% -1.66% 0.95% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navistar International and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $11.25 billion 0.39 $221.00 million $4.25 10.36 XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navistar International has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Navistar International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Navistar International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Navistar International and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 0 8 2 0 2.20 XPeng 1 1 5 0 2.57

Navistar International currently has a consensus target price of $35.56, suggesting a potential downside of 19.19%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $54.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.99%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Navistar International.

Summary

XPeng beats Navistar International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it manufactures and distributes mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, genset, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. Additionally, it offers military parts and chasis. The company markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. It operates approximately 1,052 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 89 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

