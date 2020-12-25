Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V)’s (CVB) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CVB stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. Compass Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.80.

Compass Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Sikasso property that consists of ten exploration permits covering an area of 867 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

