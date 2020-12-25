COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Up 7.4%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $59.20. Approximately 320,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 568,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPS. Cowen began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). Research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $759,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

