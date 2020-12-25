Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director David H. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen J. Sullivan acquired 7,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,727.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,517 shares of company stock valued at $193,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTG opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

