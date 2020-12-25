Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBCP. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.25. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,836 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.