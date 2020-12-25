Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.90

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 111116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

