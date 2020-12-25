Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 291,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $3,114,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $37.92. 83,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.