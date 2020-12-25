Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) (LON:CRCL) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 671,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,968,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) Company Profile (LON:CRCL)

Corcel Plc operates as a battery metals and flexible grid solutions company in the United Kingdom. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon.

