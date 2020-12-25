Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Shares Down 3%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD)’s share price was down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 44,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

About Core Gold (CVE:CGLD)

Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Core Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.