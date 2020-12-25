CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Up 5.4%

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.64. 103,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 324,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

CPLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $393.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 66,116 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 118.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 49,146 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Inc

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

