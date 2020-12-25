Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE CNR opened at $9.94 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

