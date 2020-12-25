Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.