Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coty were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Coty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Coty by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Consumer Edge downgraded Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

COTY opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.27. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

