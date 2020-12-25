Critical Analysis: FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) versus KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FFP Partners and KAR Auction Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A KAR Auction Services 1 2 6 0 2.56

KAR Auction Services has a consensus price target of $26.14, indicating a potential upside of 43.80%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Volatility and Risk

FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, indicating that its stock price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFP Partners and KAR Auction Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $2.78 billion 0.84 $188.50 million $1.04 17.48

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Partners and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 1.61% 6.50% 1.60%

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats FFP Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFP Partners Company Profile

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a network of 74 whole car auction facilities in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. It also provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. The company serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

