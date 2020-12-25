Critical Contrast: Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) versus HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HubSpot and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 4 15 0 2.79 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot currently has a consensus target price of $324.64, suggesting a potential downside of 21.73%. Given HubSpot’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Aware.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -9.78% -4.76% -1.92% Aware -130.24% -26.63% -24.42%

Risk and Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and Aware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $674.86 million 28.20 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -1,219.88 Aware $12.20 million 6.22 -$8.34 million N/A N/A

Aware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Summary

HubSpot beats Aware on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, value added resellers, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

