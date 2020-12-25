Critical Survey: PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) vs. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PerkinElmer and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $2.88 billion 5.42 $227.56 million $4.10 34.08 Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PerkinElmer and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 0 6 8 0 2.57 Berkeley Lights 0 1 2 0 2.67

PerkinElmer presently has a consensus target price of $119.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.64%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $91.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.33%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Profitability

This table compares PerkinElmer and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 9.87% 18.40% 7.94% Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Berkeley Lights on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophym, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

