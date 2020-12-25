CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post $44.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.00 million and the highest is $46.10 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $39.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $171.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $173.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $168.51 million, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $175.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFB shares. BidaskClub cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 74,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.84 million, a P/E ratio of 151.86 and a beta of 1.37.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

