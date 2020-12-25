CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:CFB) were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 245,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.42 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

