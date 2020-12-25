Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.55. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$42.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

In other Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,847.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,847.94.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

