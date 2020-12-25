Crown (CRW) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,610.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $14,610.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,237.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.91 or 0.01307521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00066294 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00275776 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004981 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,209,634 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

