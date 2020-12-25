Crust Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Crust coin can now be bought for $3.53 or 0.00014449 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $607,001.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003655 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 984,808 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial.

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

