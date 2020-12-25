CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRY. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CryoLife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CryoLife has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.31 million, a PE ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1,096.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,572,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,205 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 545,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,801,000 after acquiring an additional 242,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 527,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

