Cryptaur (CPT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $722.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $722.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00313915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00029288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

