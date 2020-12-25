Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $195,469.59 and approximately $226.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00140021 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.