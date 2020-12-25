CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of CTIC opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

