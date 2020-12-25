Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Zuora by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $104,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,574 in the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. BidaskClub raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

NYSE ZUO opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

