Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

