Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.86 million, a PE ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCMD. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

