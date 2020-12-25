Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $179.56 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $183.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.28 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.53.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.