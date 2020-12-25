Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 49,380 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,380 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Weibo by 239.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Weibo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $52.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WB. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

