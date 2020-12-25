Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 56,052 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,052 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Belden worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 253,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 528.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 163,510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of Belden stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.