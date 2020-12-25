Curio (CUR) Price Hits $0.76

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $50,964.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curio has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Curio token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00324557 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00029850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Curio Profile

CUR is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com.

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

