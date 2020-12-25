CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.47.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

