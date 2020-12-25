DA Davidson Weighs in on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $274.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.