Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 93,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 96,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKILY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

