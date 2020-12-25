Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

DAN stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

